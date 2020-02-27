Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli reiterated a Buy rating on Eldorado Resorts (ERI) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 63.3% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Resorts is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.67.

Based on Eldorado Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $120K.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company. It engages in gaming operations, and manages hotels, restaurants, bars, racing, retail shops, and other services. It operates through the following segments: West, Midwest, South, East, and Central. The West segment consists of seven properties in Nevada and Colorado.