Eldorado Gold (EGO) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO) today and set a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.27.

Eldorado Gold’s market cap is currently $1.39B and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.46.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.