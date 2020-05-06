Eldorado Gold (EGO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 76.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Eldorado Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.45.

Based on Eldorado Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $205 million and GAAP net loss of $4.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.97 million.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

