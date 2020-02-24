Elastic (ESTC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Elastic (ESTC), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 75.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Elastic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.14.

The company has a one-year high of $104.10 and a one-year low of $60.10. Currently, Elastic has an average volume of 1.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, which is a set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization.