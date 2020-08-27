Elastic (ESTC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Elastic (ESTC), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 73.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elastic with a $106.91 average price target, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report issued on August 19, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.55 and a one-year low of $39.01. Currently, Elastic has an average volume of 1.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESTC in relation to earlier this year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, which is a set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on February 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.