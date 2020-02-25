Elastic (ESTC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 21, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Elastic (ESTC), with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Netscout Systems, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elastic with a $99.14 average price target, representing a 46.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Elastic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, which is a set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization.

