Elastic (ESTC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Jefferies gave Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Elastic yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Elastic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.14, which is a 45.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Elastic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $113 million and GAAP net loss of $44.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESTC in relation to earlier this year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, which is a set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on February 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

