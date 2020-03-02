Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on February 28, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elanco Animal Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a one-year high of $35.46 and a one-year low of $25.25. Currently, Elanco Animal Health has an average volume of 5.03M.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.