El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Howard Kim- July 8, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Buy rating on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on El Pollo LoCo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

El Pollo LoCo’s market cap is currently $525.9M and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.58.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of restaurant chains. It specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The restaurant industry is divided into two segments: full service and limited service. The Full service segment is comprised of the casual dining, mid-scale, and fine dining sub-segments. The Limited service segment is comprised of the QSR and fast casual sub-segments. It develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

