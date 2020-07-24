Eight Capital Thinks Charlotte’s Web Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Eight Capital analyst Jenny Wang maintained a Buy rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) on February 21 and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.61, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67, which is a 76.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.50 price target.

Based on Charlotte’s Web Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.46 million and GAAP net loss of $11.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.7 million and had a net profit of $2.33 million.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products. The company was founded by Joel Stanley and Jared Stanley in 2013 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

