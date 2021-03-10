Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 54.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, a 164.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EIGR in relation to earlier this year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of well-characterized drugs for life-threatening, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies. The company was founded by David A. Cory on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.