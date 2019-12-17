Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.6% and a 31.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.14 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of well-characterized drugs for life-threatening, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies.