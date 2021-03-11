Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Wedbush gave Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Robert W. Baird. Analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.33, implying a 245.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $295.4M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EIGR in relation to earlier this year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of well-characterized drugs for life-threatening, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies. The company was founded by David A. Cory on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.