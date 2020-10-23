Ehealth (EHTH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank gave Ehealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ehealth with a $133.75 average price target, representing a 64.2% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ehealth’s market cap is currently $2.11B and has a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EHTH in relation to earlier this year.

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segment. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.