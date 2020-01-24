Ehealth (EHTH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Ehealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Craig-Hallum. Analyst George Sutton maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.26, close to its 52-week high of $130.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Sutton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, RingCentral, and Agilysys.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.83, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on January 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $130.00 and a one-year low of $49.19. Currently, Ehealth has an average volume of 608.5K.

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segment. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.