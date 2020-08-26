Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.42, close to its 52-week low of $7.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, 36Kr Holdings Inc, and Lizhi Inc.

Ehang Holdings Ltd has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.24 and a one-year low of $7.59. Currently, Ehang Holdings Ltd has an average volume of 73.37K.

EHang Holdings Ltd. operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, selling and operating AAVs and their supporting systems and infrastructure for a broad range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management and aerial media solutions. The company was founded by Huazhi Hu and Yifang Derrick Xiong in December 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.