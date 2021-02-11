eGain (EGAN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on eGain (EGAN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.46.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.5% and a 88.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

eGain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.88 and a one-year low of $4.80. Currently, eGain has an average volume of 548.9K.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.