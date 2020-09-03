eGain (EGAN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to eGain (EGAN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.47, close to its 52-week high of $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.1% and a 95.0% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

eGain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on eGain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.35 million and net profit of $1.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17 million and had a net profit of $1.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.