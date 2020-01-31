Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.97, close to its 52-week high of $247.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $270.15 average price target, a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences’ market cap is currently $48.8B and has a P/E ratio of 64.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Donald Bobo, the CVP,Strategy of EW sold 10,500 shares for a total of $2,463,335.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care.