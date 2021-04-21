Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 70.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.22, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and net profit of $310 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $280 million.

Incorporated in 1958, California-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp. is a medical technology company, which specializes in structural heart disease and critical care and surgical monitoring. It reports in three segments: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies and Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care.