Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.88.

Edwards Lifesciences’ market cap is currently $133.2B and has a P/E ratio of 40.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. Its portfolio includes technologies designed for nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.