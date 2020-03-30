Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Credit Suisse gave Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $198.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $268.92 average price target, a 40.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $241.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences’ market cap is currently $41.08B and has a P/E ratio of 40.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.54.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. Its portfolio includes technologies designed for nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.