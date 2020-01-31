Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Matthew Taylor maintained a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.97, close to its 52-week high of $247.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Taylor covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Abbott Labs, and Medtronic.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.69.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion and net profit of $275 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Donald Bobo, the CVP,Strategy of EW sold 10,500 shares for a total of $2,463,335.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care.