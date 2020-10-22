Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.61, close to its 52-week high of $87.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 57.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.07.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $925 million and GAAP net loss of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.09 billion and had a net profit of $242 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Larry Wood, the CVP, TAVR of EW sold 10,698 shares for a total of $910,293.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. Its portfolio includes technologies designed for nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.