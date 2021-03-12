Edward Jones Initiates a Hold Rating on ONE Gas (OGS)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Jones from Edward Jones initiated coverage with a Hold rating on ONE Gas (OGS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ONE Gas is a Hold with an average price target of $76.67, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

ONE Gas’ market cap is currently $3.93B and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

ONE Gas, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.