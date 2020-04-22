Edison International (EIX) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on Edison International (EIX) yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edison International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.70, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.94 and a one-year low of $43.64. Currently, Edison International has an average volume of 2.65M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.