Edison International (EIX) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Edison International (EIX), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Edison International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.50, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $78.93 and a one-year low of $43.63. Currently, Edison International has an average volume of 2.24M.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.