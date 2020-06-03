Edison International (EIX) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Hold rating on Edison International (EIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and Alliant Energy.

Edison International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.11.

The company has a one-year high of $78.93 and a one-year low of $43.63. Currently, Edison International has an average volume of 2.87M.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.