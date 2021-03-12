Edesa Biotech (EDSA) Receives a Buy from Brookline Capital Markets

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja reiterated a Buy rating on Edesa Biotech (EDSA) on March 9 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcturus Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Edesa Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.10 and a one-year low of $1.58. Currently, Edesa Biotech has an average volume of 607.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EDSA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01, is a sPLA2 inhibitor for the topical treatment of chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. Edesa Biotech was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.