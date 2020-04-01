EDAP TMS (EDAP) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EDAP TMS (EDAP), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 28.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EDAP TMS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on EDAP TMS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.92 million and net profit of $2.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.37 million.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.