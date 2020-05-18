EDAP TMS (EDAP) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on EDAP TMS (EDAP) on May 15 and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 37.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

EDAP TMS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25, a 148.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.39 and a one-year low of $1.46. Currently, EDAP TMS has an average volume of 133.9K.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.