Ecolab (ECL) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Chip Moore maintained a Buy rating on Ecolab (ECL) yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.68, close to its 52-week high of $209.87.

Moore has an average return of 21.1% when recommending Ecolab.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is ranked #371 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ecolab with a $211.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $209.87 and a one-year low of $164.56. Currently, Ecolab has an average volume of 1.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Others. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments.