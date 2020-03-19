Ecolab (ECL) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ecolab (ECL), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Laureate Education, and Factset Research.

Ecolab has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $201.88.

Ecolab’s market cap is currently $45.11B and has a P/E ratio of 29.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jill Wyant, the EVP & Pres – Global Regions of ECL sold 101,891 shares for a total of $20,555,097.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments.