Ecolab (ECL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab (ECL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ecolab with a $180.47 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $211.24 and a one-year low of $124.60. Currently, Ecolab has an average volume of 1.72M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Jill Wyant, the EVP & Pres – Global Regions of ECL sold 101,891 shares for a total of $20,555,097.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments. It offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions, primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment consists of the institutional, specialty and healthcare operating segments. It provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government, education and retail industries. The Global Energy segment serves the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the global petroleum and petrochemical industries in both upstream and downstream applications. The company was founded by Merritt J. Osborn in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.