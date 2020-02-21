Echostar (SATS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Echostar (SATS), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Crown Castle, and Intelsat SA.

Echostar has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $46.74 and a one-year low of $35.06. Currently, Echostar has an average volume of 382K.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services.