Echostar (SATS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Echostar (SATS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.14.

The the analyst consensus on Echostar is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on Echostar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $489 million and net profit of $117K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $499 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53.12 million.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services to home and small office customers and network technologies, managed services, and communication solutions. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.