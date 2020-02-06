Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Susquehanna and Barrington gave Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Echo Global Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50, which is a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.95 and a one-year low of $18.00. Currently, Echo Global Logistics has an average volume of 211.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients.