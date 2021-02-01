Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Cra International, and Sharps Compliance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics with a $32.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.30 and a one-year low of $14.17. Currently, Echo Global Logistics has an average volume of 164.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Peter Rogers, the CFO of ECHO sold 900 shares for a total of $24,831.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.