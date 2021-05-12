Echelon Wealth Partners Thinks Freeman Gold Corp.’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on March 11, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Freeman Gold Corp. (FMANF), with a price target of C$1.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 69.4% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as GoGold Resources, Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

Freeman Gold Corp. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.91.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Freeman Gold Corp.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $117.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Freeman Gold Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for gold. It is focused on the Lemhi gold project.