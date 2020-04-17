Echelon Wealth Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF), with a price target of C$1.65. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.75.

Walker has an average return of 12.2% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #1943 out of 6440 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.15 average price target, a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.90 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roxgold’s market cap is currently $293.5M and has a P/E ratio of 81.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.