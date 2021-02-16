Echelon Wealth Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

In a report issued on February 11, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.02, close to its 52-week high of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 37.5% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoGold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.84, implying a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

Based on GoGold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.76 million and net profit of $44.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.29 million and had a net profit of $535K.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.