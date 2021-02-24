Echelon Wealth Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on February 19, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 37.5% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., GoGold Resources, and Revival Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.86, implying an 114.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.63 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, Argonaut Gold has an average volume of 186.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARNGF in relation to earlier this year.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.