Echelon Wealth Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Skylight Health Group (SHGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Skylight Health Group (SHGFF) on March 1 and set a price target of C$2.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.08.

Goff has an average return of 0.5% when recommending Skylight Health Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #39 out of 7344 analysts.

Skylight Health Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.60, a 48.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Skylight Health Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.31 million and GAAP net loss of $1.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.24 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CB2 Insights Inc has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, the company and its group of sub-brands has become a force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving cannabis industry.