Echelon Wealth Partners Remains a Hold on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

In a report issued on May 1, Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Hold rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF), with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.9% and a 16.0% success rate. Blondeau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, Cominar Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust with a $36.32 average price target, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.26 and a one-year low of $24.35. Currently, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average volume of 706.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties’ major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.