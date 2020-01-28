Echelon Wealth Partners Remains a Buy on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Pallotta from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF), with a price target of C$2.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Pallotta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Pallotta covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Columbia Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.79.

The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.56. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 106.1K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

