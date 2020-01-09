Echelon Wealth Partners Remains a Buy on Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew Pallotta maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs (CRLBF) yesterday and set a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.04, close to its 52-week low of $4.47.

Cresco Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.20, implying a 102.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Beacon also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.39 and a one-year low of $4.47. Currently, Cresco Labs has an average volume of 346K.

Cresco Labs Inc. engages in the business of cultivating medical grade cannabis, manufacturing medical products derived from cannabis cultivation, and distributing such products to medical or adult use consumers. It focuses on regulatory compliance while working to develop condition-specific strains of cannabis and non-invasive delivery methods.

