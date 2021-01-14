Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates a Buy Rating on Osisko Mining (OBNNF)

In a report issued on January 11, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Osisko Mining (OBNNF), with a price target of C$6.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Walker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osino Resources, RosCan Gold, and Roxgold.

Osisko Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Osisko Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OBNNF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.