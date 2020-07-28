Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

In a report issued on July 20, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Hold rating on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Liminal BioSciences with a $15.68 average price target.

Based on Liminal BioSciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.1 million and GAAP net loss of $27.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.14 million.

Liminal BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical corporation. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic products focusing on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, autoimmune disease or inflammation and cancer. It operates through the following segments: Bioseparations, Plasma-derived Therapeutics, and Small Molecule Therapeutics. The Bioseparations segment offers prometic’s core bioseparation technologies and products. The Plasma-derived Therapeutics segment provides efficient extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment manufactures drug candidates such as PBI-4050, PBI-4547, and PBI-4425. The company was founded on October 14, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.