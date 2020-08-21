Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF)

In a report issued on August 10, Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Hold rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 36.2% success rate. Blondeau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cominar Real Estate Investment with a $6.55 average price target, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$8.00 price target.

Cominar Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $970.3M and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMLEF in relation to earlier this year.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.