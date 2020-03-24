Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Gold (FTMNF) yesterday and set a price target of C$12.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.81.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.43, which is a 60.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Lundin Gold has an average volume of 25.33K.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.